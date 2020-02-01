Place of New Opportunity Church Building Fund Committee will host a church building fundraiser today at 1103 S. Main St., (across from Auto Zone). The yard sale begins at 7 a.m. and food sale at 10 a.m. There will be barbecue pork chop, barbecue rib and country fried steak plates. Sides include cabbage, macaroni and cheese, rice, green beans, cornbread or roll. Extra sides and desserts are $1. Delivery available with three or more orders by calling 864-223-2205, 864-450-7537 or 864-529-6835.
Glovers A.M.E. Church, Calhoun Falls, will host a pre-Super Bowl party from 2-until today in the Activity Center. Come dressed in your favorite team’s attire. There will be highlights from previous Super Bowls, games, trivia and more. Admission is free. Concessions available for purchase.
New Life Baptist Church, Old Laurens Highway, will celebrate its 36th year Homecoming Anniversary Sunday. Sunday School is 10 a.m. and Morning Worship is 11 a.m. Lunch served after worship. Nursery provided. Pastor Lee Bates.
The LRMBA Woman’s Auxiliary will have its annual Red & White Banquet and Woman of Wisdom Contest at 7 p.m. Friday at the LRMBA Complex. Contestants are asked to be there by 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Commanded to Love”, John 13:34- 35. Guest speaker is Rev. Janice Butler.
Weston Chapel AME Church, 805 E. Cambridge Ave., will host a Fish Fry from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8. Fish plates (fish, fries, and cole slaw) are $10; fish sandwich $8; fish cooked as ordered, soft drinks $1, side order of fries $1.50, hot dogs, wiener and bun $2, chili dog $2.50 and plates including two chili dogs, fries and cole slaw $7. Call 864-538-0874 or 864-344-3517 for information or to place food orders. Proceeds benefit church community ministries.
Glovers Chapel Baptist Church, 123 Glovers Chapel Road, Abbeville, will host Christian Vessel Sister Patricia Rapley’s initial sermon at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will be celebrating Pastor Reverend Willie K. and First Lady Debbie Cannady on their 12th Pastoral Anniversary at 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Guest speaker will be Reverend Johnny Goldsmith, Pastor of King David Baptist Church, Anderson.
Perfecting Baptist Church, 111 Cross Creek Connector, will celebrate their 19th church anniversary at 8 a.m. Feb. 9. Speaker will be Pastor Danny Webb of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Epworth. Breakfast will be served.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10 day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.