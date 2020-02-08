Weston Chapel AME Church, 805 E. Cambridge Ave., will host a Fish Fry from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Fish plates (fish, fries, and cole slaw) are $10; fish sandwich $8; fish cooked as ordered, soft drinks $1, side order of fries $1.50, hot dogs, wiener and bun $2, chili dog $2.50 and plates including two chili dogs, fries and cole slaw $7. Call 864-538-0874 or 864-344-3517 for information or to place food orders. Proceeds benefit church community ministries.
St. Paul AME Church, Cokesbury, will host a Black History Celebration at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Mufuka, Professor Emeritus, Lander University. Light refreshments will be served.
Glovers Chapel Baptist Church, 123 Glovers Chapel Road, Abbeville, will host Christian Vessel Sister Patricia Rapley’s initial sermon at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will be celebrating Pastor Reverend Willie K. and First Lady Debbie Cannady on their 12th Pastoral Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Reverend Johnny Goldsmith, Pastor of King David Baptist Church, Anderson.
Perfecting Baptist Church, 111 Cross Creek Connector, will celebrate their 19th church anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Pastor Danny Webb of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Epworth. Breakfast will be served.
Lakeview Baptist Church, 5009 Old Laurens Road, will host the 11th Hour Southern Gospel Group at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Bailey Bethel Annual Men’s Day Program will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Ronnie Williams. Pastor, Rev. Quincy Baylor.
Quest Travel Group, hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Alvin Hodges, will host a 10 day Holy Land trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and more. Cost is $3,898 (all inclusive except lunches). Final payment due Aug. 21. For information, call 864-992-3836 or 864-992-9713.