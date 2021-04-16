Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will have ordination services for the Rev. Tujuana Griffin at 2 p.m. April 25. The Rev. Danny Webb, pastor of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Epworth, will be guest speaker.
Pine Pleasant Baptist Church to have Ordination Services
2021 Readers' Choice Awards
& the winners are!
See our Special Readers Choice section here
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: 3 face charges after Greenwood County deputies seize more than 100 pills
- Greenwood police ID suspect in shooting that injured 1 man
- Greenwood man faces burglary, assault charges
- Greenwood police seize pills, meth following arrest
- No more hiding: Homeless shelter building village of cottages for single-parent families
- Report: Man exposed himself at Lander restroom
- Abbeville Spring Festival will be sprung
- Guilty plea in burglary cases lands Donalds man 20-year sentence
- Greenwood police still seeking Sunday shooting suspect
- Abbeville suspect back in custody after brief flight from justice