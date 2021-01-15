The Perfected Tabernacle of Praise will host its annual New Year’s Revival and Consecration Service Thursday through Jan. 24 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman presiding.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Elder Demetrius Chiles will deliver the message; at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Elder Immanuel Foxe of the Second Chance Universal Church will deliver message; at 4 p.m. Jan. 23, District Elder Jeremiah Williams, pastor of the Blessed Hope, will deliver the message; and at 4 p.m. Jan. 24, Prophet Kelly Ramsey of the Kingdom of Praise Apostolic Life Center will deliver the message.
Intercessory prayer will be 30 minutes before each service. Masks are required upon entry.
For information, call 864-344-3253.