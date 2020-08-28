Perfected Tabernacle of Praise will host its grand opening and church dedication services at 7 p.m. Sept. 10-11 at 610 Seaboard Ave., Greenwood.
On Thursday, Executive Pastor Elder A. Darren Worrells will preach and on Friday, Elder Nicholas Spearman of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest preacher. Activities wrap up at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 with the dedication service by Elder Immanuel Foxe, of Second Chance Universal Church of Columbia.
For information, contact Elder Demetrius T. Chiles at 864-344-3253.