Mark Trammel Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. April 23 at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church, 11570 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and a love offering will be taken.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 3:12 am