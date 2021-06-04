Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of the Westside Summer Youth Camp. CDC guidelines will be observed. There will be activities for the whole family including games and food.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church hosts Fun Day
- From staff reports
