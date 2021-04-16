Little Rivers Missionary Baptist Association One Day Session will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Multicultural Complex in Hodges.
The preacher for this occasion will be the Rev. Robert Knox, pastor of Springfield Number 2 in Greenwood.
