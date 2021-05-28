A rural Abbeville County congregation will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its 1821 founding this June. Lebanon Presbyterian Church on Mount Carmel Road will mark this event with a series of gospel meetings, reunion and thanksgiving service, and a dedication of its enslaved persons burial grounds.
The bicentennial celebration will be June 10-13. The public is welcome to all events, and current and former members, extended family and friends of the congregation are especially invited.
The Rev. C.N. Willborn, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Oak Ridge, Tennessee and adjunct professor of church history at Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, is the guest speaker.
The line-up of activities is:
June 10
7 p.m. — Gospel Service, with a watermelon bust to follow
June 11
7 p.m. — Gospel Service, with an ice cream social to follow
June 12
10 a.m. — Church history lecture on Presbyterianism in the Upstate of South Carolina in the 1820s
11:30 a.m. — Dedication of enslaved persons burial site
Noon — Catered box lunch (Chick-fil-A meal, cost $9.50; tickets at tinyurl.com/LPC200BoxLunch)
2 p.m. — Reunion hymn sing and Thanksgiving service
June 13
10 a.m. — Sunday School
11 a.m. — Morning worship service
Noon — Covered dish fellowship meal
6 p.m. — Evening worship service
For information, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/LebanonPCAbbeville.