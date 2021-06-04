A Gospel Singing Program featuring groups from Greenwood, Washington, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the James C. Medford Building. Price is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Groups featured are The Traveling Son 5.O, Sparkie and The Tones of Joy, EVG. Janel Moore & New Vision, Re-Newed of The Carolinas, Light of Life, KAP and
The True Voices, The Sensational Gospel Eagles and special guest Burkett Lyburn. For tickets, call Towanda Garret at 864-602-3436, Stan Gilchrist 864-509-7657 or Kevin Martin 864-389-6589.