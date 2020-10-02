The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition will continue to partner with the faith community to host Faith to Faith Fridays.
October services will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 at NewSpring Church, 1306 Bypass 72. These services will be indoors and social distancing will be observed.
For information, contact Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or troy@cornerstonecares.org.
Cornerstone provides prevention, intervention and treatment services to those affected by alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and problem gambling.