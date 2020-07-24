Freedom World Outreach Ministry, 905 Bypass 25 N.E., will have its dedication and anniversary service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2.
Guest preacher will be Bishop Sherry McCoy.
Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 5:31 am
