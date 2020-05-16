st mark
Faithful to the faithful In an effort to stay close, connected and hopeful, St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood initially had 100 signs printed to begin placing in the yards of homes of the congregation. The next increment will be 200 signs. Pastors Steve Brown, John Elmore and Dan Smyth, along with staff members Paige Holley, Debra Robinson, Julie McLaughin and a host of others, derived the idea and put the plan into action. St. Mark has used this opportunity to minister to the congregation and has plans to minister to the community in other ways, including uplifting signs that express a love that will not ever be denied and a joy that shines through all challenges.

 SUBMITTED