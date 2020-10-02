Guess where the following words are found: “You high-minded fool! No one is as arrogant and stupid as you are. May the curses of the gods descend upon you and settle around your feet, tripping you up as you stumble through your miserable life!” Hopefully, nowhere. I made them up.
What about these words? “They spit venom like deadly snakes; they are like cobras ... Break their fangs ... Smash the jaws of these lions ... May they disappear like water into thirsty ground ... May they be like snails that dissolve into slime, like a stillborn child who will never see the sun.” If you said, “the Bible,” you are correct. If you said, “In a prayer in the Old Testament book of ‘Prayer and Worship,’” (Psalms) then go to the head of the class! Can you believe it? These reprehensible words are found in the Bible and addressed to God! (Psalm 58) And it is not the only such prayer in the book.
These words definitely offend many of our contemporaries today. They seem so out of character with God. Thus, the question arises, “Why are they in the Bible? Why did God allow them to be placed in holy writ?” Let us attempt a partial answer to this question and examine our own prayer life.
1) We shouldn’t pray this way. David was wrong to do so. This is no model prayer. The model prayer in the Bible is the prayer Jesus taught his followers to pray. It is often referred to as “The Lord’s Prayer.” (Matthew 6, Luke 11). In that prayer, Jesus instructs us to seek God’s forgiveness and mercy as we extend forgiveness and mercy to others. Quite a contrast to the way David prayed.
2) We need to examine our motives when we pray. David had a right to be upset over the injustice he observed around him, but his legitimate fury over injustice crossed the line into “revenge” praying, which was illegitimate. We need to examine our own motives when we pray. They can be just as far off target and selfish as was David’s.
3) We must resist the temptation to tell God how to answer our prayer. David’s purpose was good. He wanted injustice to cease. He wanted people to understand that there is a God “who judges justly here on earth.” He wanted people to realize that it pays to be just in our dealings with others (verse 11); however, he got into trouble when he directed God to solve the problem by obliterating the unjust. We often make a similar mistake. Instead of presenting our request to God and allowing him to answer it with his wisdom and mercy, we proceed to instruct him as to how we feel he should do so.
4) We can tell God anything; he can handle it. And to be frank, there are some things we should tell God and God alone. Our prayers do not need to be polished and eloquent, but they do need to be honest. David’s prayer, misguided as it was, is in the Bible, in part, to reveal to us that God can take any prayer and tweak out the kinks provided we are honest and willing for him to first tweak the kinks out of us.
(Credit: much of the content in this devotional was inspired by C.S. Lewis in a chapter titled “The Cursings” in his book Reflection Of The Psalms.)