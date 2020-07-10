Does the fact that you are a Christian make any difference? Does it change the way you interact with the world? Does it affect how you perceive your neighbor? Right now, there is a lot of conversation around the protests across our country. Some want to join in. Some want them to go away. The way we respond to the world around us should be guided by our faith.
Does your faith affect who you are inside? Do you live in fear or worry? The Apostle Paul says in Romans that to live in fear is to live according to the flesh and not the spirit. We are facing a worldwide pandemic. Many people are afraid of getting sick and an unknown future. The entirety of our Bible teaches us to lean on our God rather than weigh ourselves down with fear.
Being a follower of Christ should affect how we view our world and neighbor. It should also affect the internal struggle for peace and joy. In Galatians 5, The Apostle Paul explains that our faith should produce fruit that impacts our lives and the people around us. He refers to this as “the Fruit of the Spirit.” He says, “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” (verses 22–23, ESV) Since he uses the singular of “fruit,” it also means that these are not a-la-carte. We cannot pick and choose which of these we will work on developing or not. Following Christ produces them all in one package. This means that when our focus remains on Christ and our spirit feeds from the true vine, we produce abundant fruit.
So again, exactly how has your faith moved you to act in these times? Does the rush of abundant joy within you flush away all traces of worry? Because only then can we live boldly against injustice and fear.