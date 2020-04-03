When tragedy strikes, we often gain a renewed perspective on life. We see the world differently. In Mark 8, Jesus addresses the ability to see. The chapter begins with the story of Jesus feeding 4,000 people with only a few loaves and fish. Everyone had their fill. Some were probably amazed at the miracle, but the Pharisees were not. They began questioning Jesus. Maybe the same way we do, when we don’t see his hand at work. They asked him for a sign from heaven, even though he just fed four thousand people. Clearly they did not “see” the miracle before them. They were only focused on their own thoughts and concerns. Again, maybe the same way we miss the many blessings in our life because we are so focused on the struggles.
Then some people brought a blind man to Jesus (v. 22). The juxtaposition of a spiritually blind person to a physically blind person sets the stage for a very clear message. Jesus asked him, “Can you see anything?” The blind man admitted that he could not see well. Which is precisely what made him a prime candidate for a miracle. He admitted that he struggled. He admitted that he needed help. Because of this, he was receptive to God working a miracle in his life. Jesus healed his sight and changed his life. He saw the world different than before.
The struggles we face have a way of putting life in perspective and open our eyes in a new way. The isolation and distancing we face currently help us appreciate how much we need relationships. The threat of sickness helps us appreciate the health we have enjoyed. A financial pinch causes us to question how well we have managed our resources. Once all of the questions have flooded our minds, we should strive to see better. After any tragedy in life, God promises to deliver good, if we turn to Him. Some questions for us all to consider are: Can we see God’s good works? Has our sight gotten so clouded by the rush of life, that we cannot see the hope right ahead of us? These momentary afflictions too shall pass. Let’s keep our eyes peeled for the blessings ahead.