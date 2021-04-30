In March, the South Carolina House voted to approve a bill that would categorize churches and other religious organizations as “essential services during a state of emergency.” The vote was far from unanimous.
While I am sure the legislators who voted against the bill might have valid concerns, the issue opens a much larger dialogue about what is essential in our life. An occurrence of a catastrophic event has a way of setting one’s priorities. When we are faced with a personal crisis, the aspects of our life that are non-essential quickly fall away to reveal what we truly need to live.
During a large-scale crisis, such as a world pandemic, governments set those priorities for the people. The National Conference of State Legislatures lists energy, child care, water and wastewater, agriculture and food production, critical retail, critical trades, transportation, and social service organizations as essential workers on their website. These, as well as health care, all make sense as they address the tangible needs of survival. A larger question looms however. How essential is our spiritual and mental health?
When the Devil tempted Jesus with food during a crisis of hunger, Jesus quotes a passage from Deuteronomy, saying “One does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). Jesus clarifies that what we often label as essential does not ultimately sustain us. We need bread and water to sustain our bodies, but what about our mind and spirit?
The necessary restrictions we have put in place because of COVID-19 amplifies our spiritual and social hunger. The community God formed through Abraham and Sarah was essential to their survival. Jesus intentionally formed a group of disciples because he knew they would need one another on the road ahead. The Holy Spirit pulled the church together because in times of trouble they would be able to point one another back to what is essential — God.
If we are ever to survive as a person, as a society, or as humanity, God must once again be deemed essential.
What we offer here is not empty fellowship, cutesy lessons, or self-aggrandizing gatherings. Thanks be to God, we offer life. We restore the soul. We are the life preserver in times of trouble. God has entrusted us with the magnificent task of guiding God’s people back to Him when the world around us crumbles.
Is the Church essential? For every creature that moves across this earth, yes!