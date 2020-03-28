The COVID-19 pandemic is here. It is real and it is having an impact on this world, this country, this state and this community. This pandemic has disrupted our lives in every imaginable sector including work, school, play, sports, entertainment and politics. It is changing the way we socialize and fellowship because it is limiting our personal interactions in so many ways. We cannot ignore it, but by the grace of God we can face it and we can overcome it.
COVID-19 is real, but I want to encourage everyone reading this by telling you that the God that I know, the God that I serve, the God that I praise and the God that I worship is real. My God is real and He has all power in his hands. He has the power to save and the power to heal this world of COVID-19. We must call on God and he will heal us and restore our land to its rightful place.
In Jeremiah 33:3, we are told to “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” It is clear to me this is the kind of prayer we need now. The doctors and medical professionals are doing the best they can to stop and cure this virus, but at this time, they don’t have the answer. The scientists are doing their best research to develop a cure or solution that will stop this virus, but at this time, they don’t have the answer. The president of this country, other world leaders and politicians are proposing all sorts of legislation and prohibitions, but at this time, they don’t have the answer to slow down this virus.
I believe the God I know and the God Jeremiah told us about has all the answers. When Jeremiah called on the Lord, God assured Jeremiah that he had only to call God and God would answer. I believe God is ready to answer our prayers, but we must sincerely ask for his assistance. I am sure God can take this virus from us without our asking. But when we ask, we are acknowledging that he alone is God and that we cannot accomplish with our own knowledge and strength all that he has power to do. When we ask, we must humble ourselves, lay aside our willfulness and worry, turn from our evil ways and determine to obey him. God has given us others who understand this formula for healing and restoration.
David told us in Psalm 145:18, “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” Isaiah 58:9 says, “Then you will call, and the Lord will answer; you will cry for help, and he will say: Here am I.” Finally, in Matthew 7:7, Jesus said, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
It is interesting that this pandemic has really taken off during the Lent Season of the Church. We are moving out of Lent and heading toward Palm Sunday and Resurrection Sunday. As we do so, I want to remind all of us that God is looking for us to repent of our sins on this journey to the cross. The sins of this world have caused us to be in the position we are in today. The Bible is clear that all of humanity has sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. But I am thankful that I know the God that Jeremiah knew and that he is a forgiving God for in Jeremiah 33:6, he says, “Nevertheless, I will bring health and healing to it; I will heal my people and will let them enjoy abundant peace and security.” Finally, verse 8 says, “I will cleanse them from all the sin they have committed against me and will forgive all their sins of rebellion against me.”
Call on the Lord today, before it is too late, for only He has the answer we need.