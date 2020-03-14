Why is there sexual confusion in our world today? Genesis 2:7; 21-25 clearly teaches that God created us male and female. God formed Adam from the dust of the ground and breathed life into his body. Later, God took a rib from Adam and created Eve. When God brought Adam and Eve together, Adam’s rib was brought back to him and the two became one flesh. Adam and Eve completed each other as husband and wife. Unfortunately, Adam and Eve sinned against God and their understanding of sexuality was part of the corruption that resulted. Before Adam and Eve sinned they were naked, but their innocence allowed them to understand their nakedness as part of God’s wonderful creation. In their sinless state, Adam and Eve were completely focused on God’s creative purpose for their bodies. After sinning, Adam and Eve were no longer able to innocently handle their nakedness. Today, mankind is born separated from God by our sin. In our sinful state, we focus on our bodies (creation) rather than God our Creator.
Once mankind lost our innocence, it became a struggle to focus on and worship our Creator rather than worshipping His creation. Paul explains this in Romans 1. “Therefore God delivered them over in the desires of their hearts to sexual impurity, so that their bodies were degraded among themselves. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie and worshiped and served what has been created instead of the Creator, who is praised forever. Amen.” (Romans 1:24-25) Sexual confusion is not a new problem. Sexual confusion is not unique to our culture. For thousands of years, men and women have focused on creation (our bodies and the pleasures of the flesh) rather than the Creator (who made us male and female from the beginning). The Bible is clear that we are all born with the gender that God desires for our life. The Bible is also clear that sexual relations are to be reserved for those who are married. Finally, the Bible is clear that marriage is between one man and one woman and it is God’s design that husband and wife remain married until separated by death. To accept any variation of what the Bible teaches is to go against our Creator’s design and His perfect will for our lives.
Today God’s gift of sex and sexuality has been perverted as people focus on creation (the body) and not the Creator. When we focus on the Creator, our understanding of sex and sexuality aligns with God’s creative genius. When we ignore our Creator’s design of human sexuality, we will pervert His creative design and the result is gender confusion and sexual immorality. Stepping outside of God’s design will always bring negative consequences. While God allows people to stray away from His creative design, the Bible warns that those who make such choices will face His judgment.
I realize that there are many varying opinions on the issue of sexual identity in our culture. Let me share how I handle this issue. Because I believe that God is our Creator, I believe that He has the right to set a standard for right and wrong. That standard is clearly revealed in His Word. Throughout the Bible, the timeless truth of biological gender and monogamous marriage between male and female is taught as God’s design and desire. As God’s creation, I willingly submit to His authority over my life and I strive daily to live according to His Spirit’s leading in my life. As a Christian, I have been bought with a price (the blood of Jesus) so my life is no longer my own. My life belongs to God and I seek to please Him with my lifestyle and choices.