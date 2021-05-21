How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog — it’s here a little while, then it’s gone. — James 4:14 NLT
The alert lit up my phone like fireworks on a dark night.
Seconds later, I heard the announcement over the intercom: “Faculty and students, we are now under a severe weather alert.”
As quickly as possible, we teachers herded our students into the hallways and into their learned positions: kneeling while facing the wall and heads covered with a book or some other heavy object.
Keeping students quiet always proves a task. At their age, they tend to think they’re invincible and that a tornado could never hit our school. What they didn’t know at the moment, but discovered later, was that one touched down close to our location.
Time dragged by. We rotated between the hunched-down position and the sitting on our rears position. Wave after wave of severe storms rolled through. At one point, we stopped releasing students to their parents and grandparents. Those picking up students either had to remain in their vehicles or come inside.
One grandparent decided to shelter inside with his granddaughter, one of my seventh-grade students. When the administrative assistant told him we were not releasing students, he said, “I know. I just wanted to come in and be with her.”
As I monitored my students, I watched this older gentleman call his granddaughter from her tribe of students. They both moved to a different spot, and he sat on the floor beside her. As we waited out the storms, he looked at her graded papers and congratulated her on any good grades she had. Who knew? That might have been the final conversation they ever had.
Looking at this scene, I realized this grandpa wasn’t much older than I. And had any of my grandchildren been present, I would have done the same thing.
Life has a way of getting busy, and we have a way of getting bogged down in selfish pursuits that in the long run have little value. Just temporary pleasures. Momentary enjoyments. No lasting value. James reminds us life is like a vapor or the morning fog. Life dissipates quickly — often too quickly.
God gives us just enough time to value the most important things: loving Him, loving our family, and loving others. Anything else becomes icing on the cake or a distraction that removes our focus from the more important things.
Cherish your time by loving God, your family and others.