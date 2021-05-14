I have been fortunate to hear many, many good sermons during my lifetime, and have even preached maybe one or two good ones myself.
Maybe.
I am always surprised, though, by how very little I have actually remembered from that treasure trove of gospel messages. That is to say, how very little I can remember verbatim. The same may be true for you. But while many of the words, phrases, and sentences have not remained, there are a few pearls of wisdom that have stuck with me over the years. One that has was offered by my home church pastor and mentor who said in a sermon on prayer: “The Bible makes clear to us that while Jesus didn’t teach his disciples anything about how to run a successful stewardship campaign, do weekly programs for all ages, or even how to accomplish goal setting for the next fifteen years, what he did teach them to do was pray.”
It was a good reminder of what Jesus thought truly important. He knew prayer was a gift from God, and so he taught the church how to pray. We see this in his Sermon on the Mount from the Gospel of Matthew. We find a similar teaching in the Gospel of Luke when one of Jesus’ disciples asked, “teach us to pray.” The prayer he taught them to pray, what we refer to as the Lord’s Prayer, many of us offer during our weekly worship services. But Jesus didn’t just teach us how to pray, he modeled a life of prayer as well. We find many times in the gospels when Jesus would get away to a quiet place to pray, connecting with his father in Heaven.
Beyond teaching us how to pray, and modeling a rich prayer life for us, scripture also makes clear what Jesus thought we should expect when we pray. In the Gospel of Matthew, he would say that if we ask it will be given to us, if we seek we find, if we knock the door will be opened to us. Later he would say that wherever two or more people were gathered and in agreement, that the father would give them what they ask for in prayer. Another time he would say that whatever we ask for in prayer, if we believe, we would indeed receive it. What a great promise.
Jesus was teaching his disciples — and us — to be confident in our praying. He was teaching us to believe that God both hears our prayers and answers. The question for us is if we believe this.
There is an old story told about a pastor and his parishioners, who were concerned about the severity of the summer drought and the effect it was having on their crops. In his wisdom, the pastor called the congregation to a special service of prayer for the purpose of praying only for rain. Because the drought was so significant, the church was full that night, and they prayed and they prayed that God would be gracious and send his rains upon the earth. It was, the pastor thought, a powerful time of prayer. Yet, when he greeted his congregation outside of the church following the prayer service, he was stunned to see what he saw. Not one member had thought to bring an umbrella. They had come to pray for rain, with no expectation that God would answer. How often, I wonder, do we do the same?
Yet, friends, Jesus teaches us that when we pray we should expect something. We should expect our God to act on our behalf. So let us have confidence in our praying, whatever we are praying for, that our Lord will not only hear, but will also respond. Which means when you and I pray for rain in our lives, let us always remember to have our umbrellas close by.