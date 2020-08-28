When Jezebel threatened to take the prophet Elijah’s life, it was too much to handle.
By God’s hand, he stood against a multitude of opposing prophets, and spoke to a generation of people who had walked away from God. But being strong when the world seems against you is exhausting. Elijah quickly moves from his triumphal moment against the prophets of Baal, to crawling under a tree. He laments the struggles he has had to face, and the fact that he feels alone fighting the forces of evil. An angel wakes him from his sleep, to feed and encourage him. He gets up and found a cave to hide in. Again God comes to him but this time with a question, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” It’s a question that resounds these many generations later in a very different but familiar world.
Many people feel like the world is against them, and they are battling against armies too great to fight. Many people are exhausted from chronic pain or the weight of work. Many people feel alone, isolated and in fear of a world pandemic. Many people can relate to Elijah in his time of despair. But Elijah’s God is too great to let His people fall. First, no matter where Elijah goes, he is never outside of the reach of God. God sees the struggle of His people and is with them anywhere they go. Second, God encourages His people along the bumpy road. Third, God fights the battle for His people. Fourth, God challenges His people to rise up and confidently live. God’s question — “What are you doing here, Elijah?” — reminds him to get up. Don’t stay where you are. Don’t wallow in depression. Get up! Move forward! God has great things ahead.
Finally, God “whispers” to Elijah. The world can be a very loud place. There are many voices instructing which way to go. There are many opinions. To hear God, one must take time to listen. A quite moment in prayer or study allows one to hear the whisper. God is here, just as God was with Elijah. The world may seem overwhelming, but God has carried His people through worse times than these. God will deliver His people, they just have to listen.