What a spring and summer it has been! Who would have thought it? COVID-19, plus the civil unrest afflicting our nation. What’s a body to do? What is a Christian to do? Let’s tackle both issues from one Christian perspective. Not the only one, but one.
First, COVID-19. We need to maintain the larger perspective. As catastrophic as this may seem and actually be, God’s got this. With his help, we will eventually get this under control and launch the new normal, but it will only be with his help and when he says so. It is not easy, but we need to keep it in proper perspective. As a friend recently told me, “God is large and he’s in charge!” What a novel way of putting it. We must do our part while praying that he will speedily do his.
To those who somehow feel that COVID-19 displays a lack of compassion on God’s part, let me remind us that throughout history God has used tragedy and natural disaster as a means of getting peoples’ attention. Unpleasantries are in his arsenal of attempting to get people to turn from their sin and draw them back to himself. I’m not saying COVID-19 is a judgment from God; that call is way above my pay grade. However, it does seem reasonable to accommodate the possibility that God is trying to speak to us through this mess. Wise is the person who listens. Wise is the person who turns to God, not on him, during this pandemic.
A second troubling phenomenon in this year of 2020 is the domestic unrest sweeping our nation. Let it be said in no uncertain terms that racial prejudice and discrimination is evil. It is a sin that must be confronted and turned from. It also needs to be said that the sin of slavery in the earlier years of our nation has set us up for many of the problems of injustice and unrest we witness today. No excuses should be made for the condoning or manifestations of such behavior. It should also be admitted by Christians that we have been a part of the problem. Too often we have acquiesced in the face of such behavior as it has unfolded before our eyes.
The time for such must end. As Christians, we cannot have the attitude, “You can have your opinion and I’ll have mine, and may the one who wields the most clout win.” Jesus tells us to treat others as we want to be treated ourselves. He tells us to love others as we love ourselves. We are enjoined to give up our rights and privileges to do what love requires. We in “white America” need to listen to and do our part to abolish the barriers that have been thrown in the face of minorities across the years. It is true prejudice can cut both ways, but those of us in the majority need to confess our complicity in the problem and change our ways.
Coupled with this comes a word of warning. Each of us must be vigilant against being gullible. Not all groups are worthy of our support. Not every proposed “solution” or expectation is fair or practical. There is a real danger of overreach which is neither just nor fair. Extremes must be avoided to prevent new injustices and thwart progress.
I am not speaking as one who has all the answers to the multiplicity of problems that confront us, but I am calling on Christians of all stripes and colors to be honest, get out of our comfort zones and be the people of God. We should be leading the way in addressing these issues and doing our part to effect fair, lasting change. God expects it and the non-Christian world is watching to see if we have the heart to do so!