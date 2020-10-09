During this life of mine, I have experienced many challenges and even threats to my very existence. As my ancestors would say, “I’ve been sometimes up, I’ve been sometimes down, and I’ve been sometimes almost level to the ground.” In other words, I know what it means to face death and to survive. I thank God for His grace and mercy! I thank God for praying grandparents and parents who prayed for me and taught me how to pray for myself and others. I thank God for the Christian Church and preachers who preached and taught God’s word. I thank God for the members and saints of God who did their best to live for God and to serve him in the church and in the world. And I thank God for the music and hymns of the church that taught and inspired faith, hope, and love in me and others. I’m living this very moment because of all of the above! During this time of COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest, social injustice, and political uncertainty, I felt inspired to offer to you two of my favorite hymns and some information about them that I pray will comfort and guide us as we continue our Christian journey.
Perhaps my favorite hymn is “We’ll Understand it Better By and By” written by Charles Tindley. I particularly like verse three:
“Trials dark on every hand,
and we cannot understand,
All the ways that God would lead us
To that blessed promised land,
But He’ll guide us with His eye And we’ll follow til we die,
For we’ll understand it better by and by.
Chorus: By and By when the morning comes,
When the saints of God are gathered home,
We will tell the story how we’ve overcome,
For we’ll understand it better by and by.
Tindley was born the son of a slave, Albert Tindley, near Berlin, Maryland, in July 1851. His mother, a free woman, Hester Miller Tindley, passed away when Charles was 4 years old and a year later, he was separated from his father. Although his status was recognized as “free born,” when he became old enough, he was hired out to work with slaves. Nevertheless, God had placed within Tindley a desire to excel, and by age 17, he had taught himself to read and write. Although he faced many challenges in life, he went on to become a successful pastor and by the 1920s he pastored a church of more than 10,000 members composed of many races. He wrote about 50 gospel hymns and interestingly, another song “I’ll Overcome Some Day” was believed to have influenced my next favorite.
“We Shall Overcome” is credited to Zilphia Horton, Frank Hamilton, Guy Carawan, and Pete Seeger. Many of you reading this may know that this is a song that is connected to the Civil Rights movement. However, I understand it to be a Christian hymn that should speak to all humanity and our hope for better days to come. Four days before his assassination Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. recited these words of truth in his final sermon:
We shall overcome. We shall overcome. Deep in my heart I do believe we shall overcome. And I believe it because somehow the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. We shall overcome because Carlyle is right; “no lie can live forever.” We shall overcome because William Cullen Bryant is right; “truth crushed to earth will rise again.” We shall overcome because James Russell Lowell is right:
Truth forever on the scaffold,
Wrong forever on the throne.
Yet that scaffold sways the future,
And behind the then unknown
Standeth God within the shadow,
Keeping watch above his own.
With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope. With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. With this faith, we will be able to speed up the day. And in the words of prophecy, every valley shall be exalted. And every mountain and hill shall be made low. The rough places will be made plain and the crooked places straight. And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together. This will be a great day. This will be a marvelous hour. And at that moment — figuratively speaking in biblical words — the morning stars will sing together and the sons of God will shout for joy.