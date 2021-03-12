I remember the first devotion I was ever invited to offer. It was the summer after my freshman year of college. I was employed as a summer camp counselor at a Christian camp. Part of my job was to share a good word each day with my campers. It was my first formal experience pairing the things I could see, touch, taste, feel and smell, with the word of God in Scripture. So, I turned the pages of my Bible and walked the woods in search of a message for my little troop of third-graders.
What I saw on my walk that day was the way a large tree dies and yet that dying and falling is not the end of life. In fact, even in its dying, it makes way for new life. A space is opened up in the canopy so that the sun can reach the seedlings below. The tree itself becomes a home for the critters whose job it is to break down what once was a massive tree into fertile soil. Moss and fern grow from the bark bare trunk. Rabbits, foxes and snakes find hiding places within.
This scene reminded me of words I had learned at church, words offered by Jesus to the ones that were following him: “I have come so that you might have life and have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10)
And so, when it was devotion time, I took my campers out into the woods and showed them the tree. We talked about what they saw. We read the words from Scripture and talked about the One who spoke them. They remembered that he had also pointed to the things around him, to a shepherd tending to his sheep, a farmer sowing seed, a man on a journey. My campers also remembered that Jesus died … AND that his death was not the end of the story. That his death made a way for life. Jesus pointed to the things people knew and understood to teach them about things that were hard to understand, to illuminate God’s way in the world.
We talked about a tree that day. But we learned about life. And death. About sacrifice and resurrection, and the interconnectedness of things. A space was opened up for new ideas to grow and important questions to be asked.
God knows we need things we can hold in our hands to help us catch a glimpse of things beyond our imagining. This is why God came to us in person. So that we might see the enormity of his love.
The word of God is not easy to understand. Church words are mysterious. What does grace feel like? What does hope look like? How does love taste? What does a blessing sound like? What does abundance smell like?
Psalm 19 starts this way, “The heavens are telling the glory of God.” God is still speaking to us through the things we hold in our hands, and taste with our tongues and behold in the darkness of the night. Let us stop to look. Let us point out what we see to one another and wonder together about what we see and how it helps us understand the sometimes difficult things we read in the Bible.
In my church before we read Scripture, we pray a Prayer of Illumination, asking the Holy Spirit to help us understand and to follow the word that is read. Perhaps, that is a prayer we can pray each day as our eyes open to see God’s word all around us. Perhaps it is a prayer with the words and the tune of an old hymn, “Open my eyes that I may see, glimpses of truth Thou hast for me … open mine eyes illumine me, Spirit divine.”