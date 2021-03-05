“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever. Let the redeemed of the Lord tell their story — those he redeemed from the hand of the foe, those he gathered from the lands, from east and west, from north and south.
Some wandered in the desert wastelands, finding no to a city where they could settle. They were hungry and thirsty, and their lives ebbed away. Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. He led them by a straight way to a city where they could settle. Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”
Psalms 107:1-9, NIV
Book V of the Book of Psalms includes Psalms 107-150. The psalms included in this section praise God’s works, recount the blessings of righteous living, thank God for deliverance, and praise God for his wonderful word. These psalms remind us that the best sacrifice we can offer to God is a faithful and obedient life.
Some of you who are reading this article are engaged in the Lent season and hopefully you, like me, are doing a lot of self-examination with a purpose of sacrificing self to live the life that God has called us to live. Since Ash Wednesday, we have been embarking on this Lenten journey. Having received the ashes while hearing the words, “Remember from dust you came, to dust you shall return”, I pray that you are reflecting on your own mortality even as we reflect on the suffering love of Jesus, our Savior. If you were not able to actually receive the ashes, I pray your worship, devotions, Bible study, and prayers have given you cause to thank God for his goodness and enduring love.
The Theme of Psalm 107 is in fact thanksgiving. Thankfulness to God should constantly be on the lips of those whom he has saved. This psalm speaks of four different types of people in distress and how God rescues them. The psalmist, who is anonymous, although some attribute it to David, stresses the point that God delivered the Israelites from trouble time and time again. They cried out to the Lord, and He delivered them! They were afflicted, and he delivered them! They were in a wasteland, and he delivered them. Many of us have been in distress during this COVID-19 pandemic. It has had a tremendous effect on all of us. In addition, many of us have dealt with sickness, loss of jobs, homelessness, and the death of loved ones. Many of us have been afflicted! Many of us have been in a wasteland! I personally, have faced much distress in my life, and particularly beginning in March 2018. I’ve had serious medical challenges and I have lost loved ones! I’m afflicted and sometimes I feel like I’m in a wasteland!
In this text, we see that God could have left his people helpless, but he did not. The people were sinners and they were rebellious. Yet when they cried out to the Lord, he did not turn his back on them, he delivered them. I’ve learned that when there’s trouble in my way, to cry out to the Lord and He’ll step in and deliver me when I least expect it! There’s an old song of the church that says, “Trouble in my way, I have to cry sometimes; Trouble in my way, I have to cry sometimes; Trouble in my way, I have to cry sometimes; I lay awake at night, But that’s alright, Jesus will fix it after while!”
I’m reminded of these words in the Wesley Study Bible: “In a world of often dueling oppressions we may overlook the fact that everyone encounters times of discomfort, danger, and distress. The severity and duration of our experiences differ, but no comparison is necessary. Psalm 107 gives the assurance that if we call on, cry out for, request, or entreat God’s assistance, God will supply all we need!