“I will be your God throughout your lifetime — until your hair is white with age. I made you, and I will care for you. I will carry you along and save you.” — Isaiah 46:4 NLT
I watched ... and remembered. Time had changed much, but also relatively little.
For the first time, my wife and I — along with Mom — attended one of our youngest grandson’s T-ball games. Life had changed a little for us. Our daughter and her two boys had moved to Arkansas. Not having to keep our oldest grandsons anymore freed up time for us.
As I stood and watched my youngest grandson, I experienced a little déjà vu. Twenty-five years before, I had stood and watched my son play T-ball. And he acted much as my grandson was acting now. Our grandson piddled in the dirt while the other team batted — a nonchalant attitude that cost him a bruised eye when a ball came he wasn’t looking for. When it was his turn to bat, he swung and missed several times. Finally, the coach put the ball on the T for him to hit. All things I remember my son doing years ago.
I couldn’t help but look from my grandson to my son, who sat just outside the fence, laughing and hollering at his son as he performed his antics on the field. It was as if I were sitting there watching my son do the same all over again.
Suddenly, I realized how much time had passed. So much had changed, but so much remained the same. I had aged — and so had my son. My hair had turned loose; my son’s had greyed. I wore the hat; he wore the cap. I wasn’t really worried about my grandson’s antics. After all, he was just having fun. My son wanted him to do better ... to pay attention. The same thing I had once wanted for my son.
Time has also passed with God and me. I began my walk with Him 51 years ago, and I’ve changed since then: physically, emotionally and spiritually. I look different, think differently, and walk closer to Him than I did initially.
But God hasn’t changed. He is the same today as He was when I first started following Him. And He will remain the same until I die or He sends His Son to get me. Time passes and forces changes on us, but nothing changes God.
God hangs in there with us during the tough times. He never leaves or forsakes us. He loves us presently and will eternally. Nothing we do can drive Him away, only us from Him. When we began serving Him isn’t important. Some begin early; some later. We should change—in our spiritual growth, in our attitudes, and in our perspectives — but God remains the same.
And in a world that constantly changes — as it did during the COVID pandemic — following someone who doesn’t change brings comfort and peace.
Although time passes and changes things, remember it doesn’t affect God. He is always the same.