“In those days and at that time, I will make a righteous Branch sprout from David’s line; he will do what is just and right in the land. (Jeremiah 33:15 NIV)
The holiday of Thanksgiving is over and I pray that all who are reading this are safe and well!
The clock is now ticking as we prepare for Nov. 29, the beginning of the Advent season. Advent is a season of preparation for the coming of Christ: preparation to celebrate Jesus’ birth at Christmas, to receive faithfully the risen Christ who comes to us in Word and Spirit, and to await with hope Christ’s coming in final victory. The word Advent comes from the Latin adventus, which means “coming”. Our greatest challenge is to make Advent a time of expectation for Christ’s coming to be with us, not a frantic time of racing against a ticking clock to meet the secular demands of the “Christmas” season. We must patiently prepare by focusing on the scriptures, praying, and being obedient and committed to God.
The Book of Jeremiah is just one of the Books of the Bible that offers us encouragement and sets the tone for our preparation. The author of the Book, Jeremiah was a boy of only 12 or 13 when he was called to be a prophet in 627 BC. He witnessed the final resurgence of the kingdom of Judah and its ultimate destruction. The lengthy book that bears his name is essentially a collection of oracles against the sinful ways of Judah and its foreign enemies. Jeremiah spent most of his life prophesizing that the clock is ticking and that if a change is not made total destruction of the people would be a reality.
By the time Jesus was born, the Hebrew people had been waiting for their Messiah for a very long time. In 587 BC, their community hovered on the brink of extinction after a brutal defeat by the Babylonians. Jerusalem had been reduced to rubble. The temple was a smoking pile of stones. The Babylonian victors slaughtered all the heirs to the Hebrew throne in front of the king, and then gouged out his eyes so that the death of his sons was the last thing he ever saw. Dead bodies littered the streets. The community was broken and the people were without hope.
This is when Jeremiah wrote his prophecy of promise for a new future. God would bind up the community and deliver it from extinction. Crops would once again grow, people would marry and raise children, and they would joyfully bring praise offerings to God. Key to this new society would be a descendant of King David who would rule in mercy and justice. He would be known as The Lord Is Our Righteousness. This new community of God would be committed to following the ways of the Lord, both in their relationship with their neighbors and with God. They would be the Kingdom of God living on earth.
The Hebrew people survived, grew strong and became prosperous again. But even though they had kings who were descended from David, none of those kings were righteous enough to lead the people into being a true community of God. The people continued to hope for their promised Messiah, God’s anointed one specially chosen by God, who would unify the nations and usher in God’s kingdom on earth. When this anointed one arrived, he would herald a new world order, healing the brokenness of the world and bringing peace. Especially after the Romans conquered and occupied Israel in 63 BC, the community of Israel yearned for the one they believed would set them free from Roman rule. Occasionally rebel leaders would be proclaimed as the promised Messiah but their political rebellions failed.
God kept the promises made to the Hebrew people long ago among the ruins of Jerusalem. But instead of a powerful leader, God sent a baby born to poor, teenaged parents. Instead of an army, this Messiah had a band of indigent fisherman, tax collectors, and outcasts. Instead of expelling the Romans, he was cruelly executed with common criminals. Yet he was everything that God promised. Jesus Christ brought the hope to the world that there will be the salvation of all creation. He’s coming again, are you prepared? Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock! Time is running out!
(Sources for this article: The Special Days and Seasons of the Christian Year, Pat Floyd, Abingdon Press; Advent Calendar of Devotions, Sue Mink; Abingdon Press; and the Holy Bible NIV)