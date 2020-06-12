Here’s my confession for today: I’ve been praying for as long as I can remember, but sometimes I still don’t know how to do it. Pandemic, sickness, risk, fear, prejudice, injustice, unrest. When our minds and hearts are overwhelmed, how do we gather words into prayers?
Here is the good news: our hope is not in how we pray but rather in how God hears. “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words. And God, who searches the heart, knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God” (Romans 8:26-28).
In practical terms, what does Paul mean? First, God hears us in our weakness. When our voices — or our hearts — lack the strength to manage more than a whispered plea, God hears. I remember my Granny, my great-grandmother, going to sleep with any number of children running and playing and yelling all around her. Yet in the midst of that chaos, let one child in distress say, even in a soft voice, “Granny,” and she’d be awake instantly. The Bible says God is like a Father or a Mother. God is also like my Granny. In all the loud chaos of the world, let one child of God in distress whisper the name of God, and God hears.
Second, the Bible says that God not only honors our whispered pleas for help, but God also honors our shouts of anger. One of the great gifts of God’s love is that we never have to pretend with God. Go back to the image of God as a parent. When our children are upset or angry, even at us, do we stop loving them? Or listening to them? No, and neither does God.
In his moving book, “The Town Beyond the Wall,” Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel talks about being angry at God. He writes, “I go up against God, I shake my fist, I froth with rage, but it’s a way of saying that God is still there, that God exists. ... The shout becomes a prayer in spite of me.” That’s what Paul says: when all we can do is cry out in anger and frustration, the Holy Spirit, according to the will of God, makes that cry into a prayer, which is then listened to by the God who loves us.
Finally, perhaps most remarkably, God hears us even in our silence. Have you ever just shut down because of pain or anger or fear? Have you been too hurt, too sick, too confused, too afraid, too weary even to articulate a prayer? Romans 8 says that in those times, the Holy Spirit comes into our hearts, takes all of that anguish and emotion, transforms it into a prayer, and carries that prayer to the heart of God.
Did you ever have one of those times as a parent when you just sensed that your child needed you? You wake up in the wee hours of the morning, and you go into your little boy’s room. You say, “Did you call me?” He says, “No, but as long you’re here, will you stay with me for a while?” He did not call out to you, but he needed your presence and your love, and you were glad to give them. Or you look into the living room, and you see your teenage daughter sitting pensively. You walk in and say, “How’s it going?” She says (defensively), “Why do you ask?!” You say, “Just concerned.” She says, “Well, you know, now that you mention it, there’s something that’s been on my mind,” and then she pours out her heart. She did not come to you. She did not know how to ask for help, but how grateful she was for your listening and your love.
It seems a good time to be reminded: when we pray, when we whisper, when we shout, when we are silent ... God hears.