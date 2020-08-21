“If you are pleased with me, teach me your ways so I may know you and continue to find favor with you. Remember that this nation is your people. The Lord replied, ‘My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest’. Then Moses said to him, ‘If your Presence does not go with us, do not send us from here.” — Exodus 33:13-15 NIV
These words are found in the Book of Exodus and I believe these words are meaningful to us today as we experience the sins of this nation, the COVID-19 plague and the search for competent righteous Godly leadership in the church, government and other institutions that affect the lives of this community, state and nation. I believe these words of Moses and God can guide us in a way out of these troubling times that we are caught in.
The title “Exodus” comes from the Greek word meaning “going out,” and this book tells how God set his people, Israel free from slavery and brought them out of Egypt. The Book of Exodus teaches the Lord is the one true God ruler of all creation. And when the Lord decides to do something, no one can stop him.
The first part of Exodus (Chapters 1-13) takes place in Egypt, where the people of Israel had been made slaves by the king. The Lord heard their cries for help and chose Moses to set them free. Moses was an Israelite who had been adopted by an Egyptian princess. When Moses demanded the Israelites be set free, the king refused. And so, the Lord told Moses to bring 10 disasters on Egypt. These disasters have often been called “the ten plagues.”
The second part of Exodus (Chapters 14-18) includes events that happened while the people of Israel were on their way to Mount Sinai, God’s holy mountain. The king of Egypt quickly changed his mind about setting them free and ordered his army to capture them. However, the Lord protected Israel and destroyed the Egyptian army. After that, as the Israelites traveled through the desert, the Lord provided food and water for them.
The final part of Exodus (Chapters 19-40) takes place at Mount Sinai, where the Lord appeared to Moses. The Lord gave him the Ten Commandments, as well as laws for worship, sacrifices and everyday life. This chapter also tells how the people made an idol and disobeyed the first of the Ten Commandments. God was not pleased with the sin the people had committed. However, Moses was able to intercede on their behalf and save them from total destruction.
I encourage you to read the Book of Exodus in its entirety. But my focus for you now is the verses I began with. Moses is an example of a servant leader who faced many challenges as he attempted to lead people out of bondage. If we examine him, we realize that he found favor with God. Why did Moses find favor with God? It certainly was not because he was perfect, gifted, or powerful. Rather, it was because God chose Moses, and Moses in turn relied wholeheartedly on God’s wisdom and direction. Further, Moses prayed to know the way of God. He wanted to be sure he was leading the people the right way. This is the kind of leadership we need today.
Moses prayed to know God and not just to know about God. Moses sought God and was able to know him intimately and personally. Moses was so close to God that he was given the privilege of writing the first five books of the Bible. Moses did not take God for granted and that is why he prayed for God’s favor. We must pray for God’s favor in these times that we are caught in. Finally, Moses prayed for God’s presence. Moses knew he could not be effective without God. If God is not with us, we cannot overcome the sins of this nation, the COVID-19, and all that threatens our existence. But if God is with us, we can do anything. God be with us and teach us your ways!