I was told many years ago that people like the back of the church, the front of the bus and the middle of the road. Yesterday, I met one of those middle-of-the-road drivers and we narrowly missed a head-on collision. Let me be clear, I believe when it comes to driving our automobiles, we need to be careful to stay in our lane! There are times however that I don’t appreciate being told to “stay in my lane.” Telling someone to “stay in their lane” has become a way of saying “mind your own business” or “keep your view to yourself.” Today, Christians are being told to stay in our lane, which means we are expected to keep Biblical teaching confined to our homes and churches. The truths of Scripture and the name of Jesus are no longer welcomed in our post-Christian culture.
There is a story in Acts chapters 3 and 4 where Peter and John are told by the Jewish religious leaders to “stay in their lane.” In chapter 3, Peter and John have a divine appointment with a man who has been lame for more than 40 years. The man asks them for financial assistance, but God used them to heal the man and put him on his feet for the first time in his life. Naturally, the crowds were amazed and they listened intently as Peter and John taught them about Jesus.
Many who saw this display of God’s power believed in Jesus bringing the total number of men who had been reconciled to God through Jesus in Jerusalem to more than 5,000. Unfortunately, the hearts of the Jewish religious leaders were not changed by this display of God’s mercy and power. Rather than repenting of the hardness of their hearts and believing in Jesus, the religious leaders had Peter and John arrested.
The Jewish leaders eventually released Peter and John, but they severely threatened them and instructed them not to speak to anyone about Jesus.
How would Peter and John respond to being told to “stay in their lane”? Acts 4:19-20 gives us some insight. “But Peter and John answered and said to them, ‘Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you more than God you judge. For we cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard.’”
Peter and John did stay in their lane, they stayed in the lane that God had commanded for them to travel. Their hearts had been changed by the life, death, burial, resurrection, ascension and the promised return of Jesus. They gathered with the family of God, prayed together and the place where they met was shaken. They were filled with the Holy Spirit and they drifted outside of the limits set by the Jewish religious leaders boldly declaring the name of Jesus and the word of God.
Today, every Christian must decide if he will stay in the lane that man or God has set before him. We all need to understand that the mission of the Church does not change with health, economics, chaos, cultural shifts, pandemics or politics.
Christians are called to proclaim the truth of Scripture and the name of Jesus with boldness. Staying in the lane that God has designed for us will at times lead to head-on collisions with those who are fighting to silence the name of Jesus and to discredit the truth of Scripture. Today, like 2,000 years ago, we can trust the Holy Spirit will give us power and boldness to stay the course and not succumb to the pressure mounting against us. Will you declare God’s message and proclaim Jesus’ name to a world that is perishing?