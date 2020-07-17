Has anyone ever wronged you? Has anyone ever hurt you deeply or superficially; intentionally or unintentionally? Do you still carry around the scar? Now let me ask another set of questions.
Have you ever wronged anyone? Have you ever hurt anyone deeply or superficially; intentionally or unintentionally? Do others carry around the scar your actions produced?
The answer to these questions is certainly “yes.” We have been hurt and we have certainly hurt others. As Christians, we stand in need of offering forgiveness just as we stand in need of being forgiven for some of the decisions we have made. Two of the most influential figures in the Bible acknowledged this fact. The great psalmist, David, would ask God in Psalm 51 to “have mercy on me, according to your steadfast love; according to your abundant mercy blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from my transgressions, and cleanse me from my sin!” His words were a cry for mercy.
Likewise, the Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Rome and confessed the fact that “nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh. For I have the desire to do what is right, but not the ability to carry it out. For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I keep on doing. Wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!”
David and Paul knew what it was to do wrong, and to stand in need of forgiveness. So do you and I. Truth be told, we are always fighting against the flesh to live the life Christ has modeled for us; a life of peace, purity and unity with all. Thank goodness our God, in Jesus Christ, saw fit to not only bring about our restoration and forgiveness, but to also make it possible for us to live as those who value and treat others kindly, and who are also quick to forgive when others seek it from us. When Peter asked Jesus if he should forgive someone as many as seven times, Jesus would respond with a resounding no. He would then say, “not seven times, but seventy times seven.” He would follow this up by saying, “shouldn’t you, if you have received mercy, be compelled to show mercy to the one who seeks it from you?”
God desires that we seek forgiveness from those who we have hurt. He also desires for us to forgive those who have hurt us. Is it an easy thing to do? Of course not. But it is the only thing that allows us to live peaceably with each other. Forgiveness bridges the gap and brings about restoration like nothing else can. The heart of the Gospel is the reminder that those who need a savior to save them from their sins, are provided with one. It also reminds us that in Jesus Christ we can go about the important work of restoration; restoration that happens when we forgive.
So let me ask you two final questions. Who do you need to seek forgiveness from today? And who this day do you need to offer forgiveness?