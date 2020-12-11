Have you ever noticed how important music is to our celebration of the Christmas Season?
Like so many of you, the members of our Rock Church love to sing the traditional, memorable, know each lyric by heart carols that are found in our hymn book. These Presbyterians, typically so very reserved in worship, belt out with great enthusiasm the lyrics to “The First Noel” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” It is a wonderful thing to see and to hear. The Advent hymns, well they don’t love them in the same way. Trust me, I hear about this each and every year when I force them to sing them. There is, of course, room and purpose for singing hymns such as “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus” and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” But I get it. Those hymns don’t stir our hearts in quite the same way as “Silent Night.”
Regardless, we sing on. This strong connection to song and music at Christmas makes sense. After all, so much of the Christmas story that we read in the Bible includes singing. In Luke’s Gospel, Mary sings, angels sing, and even an old man by the name of Zechariah sings of the impending birth of Jesus. Angels sing in the presence of the shepherds of the peace that God is bringing into the world. Mary sings of the peace her heart has found in accepting her role as the mother of our Lord. And Zechariah sings of the peace that comes from the light that the Christ child would shine into a dark and hurting world.
Did you catch that? Each one of them is singing of peace. Zechariah’s words, in particular, hit so very close to home for those of us struggling with peace this Christmas: “Because of the mercy of God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from on high, to give light to those who sit in darkness, and to guide our feet in the way of peace.” Luke 1:78-79
Friends, I do not have to tell you this, but 2020 has been a year. For many of us, it has been a year of sitting in darkness, unable to see what was coming next. For some, sadly, it has been a far more diabolical year filled pain, sadness, loss, death and grief. Safe to say that the Hallmark Movie Channel isn’t going to be making any movies based on this Christmas.
And while it is a year many of us will want to forget forever, in these waning days of 2020, Christmas comes at just the right time as God’s gift to this troubled world; as God’s gift to your hurting heart and mine. Christmas is a tangible reminder this year of the tender mercy of our God, who brings peace down from on high. It is a gift that is meant to be embraced, just as Mary and Joseph embraced their newborn son that night so long ago. It is the gift that we sing and rejoice over. God’s tender mercy for us becomes the light for our journey through this broken world.
Remember this on Dec 21 when you look into the night sky and see the “Christmas Star,” a sight not seen in nearly eight hundred years. In a season full of symbolism, here is our God providing us with one more to cause our hearts to sing of peace. That is what Mary, the angels, and Zechariah were singing of; peace. They sang, not of the absence of pain, sadness, loss, death, or grief, but of the presence of the one who would walk with us through it all.
So this Christmas, let us lay aside the songs of lament and the funeral dirges that we have sung most of 2020 and instead sing the songs of peace. Because this Christmas, Jesus Christ is God’s peace for the world, and he is God’s gift to you and to me, to both guide our way and to walk with us.