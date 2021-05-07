I am writing to you today from just up the road in the North Carolina mountains. Here, where azaleas are still blooming, and the fiddles of ferns are unfurling, and the living water flows happily over ancient rocks, it is not hard to see the glory of God’s creation, the renewing of the land, the kingdom of God at hand.
I am in a place I have visited many times, so thought to myself this morning, that I should seek out a hike on one of the neighboring mountains, see something new rather than walk the familiar paths close at hand. But then I thought to myself, “no, there is more than enough to see right here.” So instead of looking to some far horizon, I narrowed my focus to see and be in what was right here.
Jesus’ first words in the Gospel of Mark are, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news.” (Mark 1:15, NRSV). In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus tells the Pharisees, “the kingdom of God is among you.” (Luke 17:21, NRSV). He said these words to people who were living in hard times. To people who were not perfect.
Sometimes I think we miss the kingdom of God right where we are, because we are looking ahead to some time when things will be better, or looking back to some time when we imagine things were better. To some future perfection we might achieve.
We look forward to “when things are back to normal.” To when we can take off our masks and give hugs without fear again. We look to what our neighbor has that we do not. To what our friend can do that we cannot. We hope for Jesus to come again and make all things right and miss what is right in front of us!
I believe Jesus asks us to turn around (repent) and see what is right here — that is, what is correct here, what is good here, and to know that the kingdom of God is “right here.”
Right here in Greenwood, this week, a pastor invited neighborhood children into his church to play basketball. Teens gathered at the Boys and Girls Club to play drums in a circle. Sandwiches and soup were packed into bags to share with hungry folks at the soup kitchen. A teacher taught a child to sing. Someone picked up trash from the sidewalk. A seedling has just broken through the earth with the promise of green beans or squash for summer feasts. These are just a few of the things I saw this week that are right here in Greenwood. To list them all would take a full page… or more!
So, right now, stop. Take a look around. Within your reach, what is right?
Now, I confess, I often have difficulty seeing what is right. My eye is naturally drawn to what is wrong. To what needs fixing. And we know, a lot needs fixing! But what if we start with what is right and build on that? Live in that. Rejoice in that. Make more of that!
Jesus also said this, “Truly I tell you, there are some standing here who will not taste death before they see the kingdom of God.” (Luke 9:27, NRSV) Today, my friends, I hope you get to see the kingdom of God — right here. It would be a shame to miss it because you had your eyes on some far horizon or some distant past. Turn around. Take a look. It’s right here. I believe Jesus invites us to be a part of what is right here, for the kingdom of God is indeed at hand.
PS: I’d love if you shared with me what you see that is right here, in your house, in your neighborhood, in your town. My contact information is below. Let us rejoice together in the kingdom of God right here and now!