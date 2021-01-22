One month ago today, many people were faced with a troubling dilemma. It was no surprise and everyone knew it was coming, yet all the Christmas gifts and supplies had not been purchased. Three days before Christmas, many of us rushed to a store to see what was left on the shelves. What we found were mobs of other procrastinators scrambling to save Christmas. If we were lucky we were able to find a parking space, although it was football fields away from the front door. Upon entering, shopping carts were scarce, every aisle was occupied, and checkout lines were full. On each person’s face were expressions of exhaustion, frustration, impatience and sometimes terror.
One month later, the scene is not at a checkout line, but on a much larger scale. It still includes mobs and desperation but this time the exhaustion, frustration, impatience and terror are reflected on a nation and world. This month we face a far greater foe than a missed present. Many people watch the current events and feel overwhelmed and concerned about civil unrest and the looming hurdles ahead.
It might not be far fetched to recognize a similar thread weaving its way through the gospel story. Authorities were concerned that there would be an uprising to topple everything they had built. Barriers were firmly placed between races and classes. The moment was frenzied with doubt, worry and sickness. A man named Jesus emerged amid the chaos. He was different. He did not speak like those in authority. He did not long for power and prestige. He was not swindling money or oppressing the poor. He simply brought healing everywhere he walked. The people realized how desperately they needed healing, so they followed him and watched his ways.
One particular day, when the crowds grew excessively large and were pressing in on him, Jesus stepped away from the clamor of the crowds, away from the constant bombardment of news, to teach his disciples how to be a Christian in this busy world. “3 Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. 5 Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. 6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied. 7 Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy. 8 Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. 9 Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:3-9). In essence, do not get caught up in the ways of the world. God’s way, takes another path.
Our world yesterday, today and tomorrow is wrought with conflict, sickness, injustice, prejudice and chaos. Our church yesterday, today and tomorrow should kneel in opposition as we bring healing through peace, assurance, and love. We need to remind our world that greatness is not found by elevating ourselves over others. Greatness is found by lowering to our knees in prayer and repentance. We have all been guilty of seeking our own desires over the needs of others. Let us find that quiet place where our hearts can heal and our minds refresh; where streams nourish our soul. Then let us walk a higher path of healing, peace and love.
Blessed are those who love and serve their neighbor.
Blessed are those who fight less and love more.
Blessed are those who go to your knees and pray.