How many of us were born and reared here in Greenwood County? To those who were, I pose a question. Has it been difficult living in the community in which you grew up? Has it been tough “living down” some of the events attributed to you while topping “fools hill?” It is my understanding that living in one’s hometown can be difficult. I wouldn’t know; my dad was a pastor and we usually left town before the buzzards came home to roost.
Jesus found that ministering in his hometown was tough going. The residents in the small village in which he was reared felt like they knew him very well. Who did he think he was? Wasn’t he the son of Joseph and Mary? How did he become so smart and from where did he obtain the ability to accomplish all these amazing feats attributed to him? For Pete’s sake, he was one of them! He had lived just down the street.
It all came to a head on a Sabbath when he was in his hometown synagogue. After being handed the scroll and asked to read, Jesus located a paragraph in Isaiah’s writings in which the prophet spoke of the promised Messiah, read it, and then sat down. As all eyes zeroed in on him, Jesus stated, “Today, this scripture has come to pass in your hearing.” From there, it went downhill real fast.
Realizing that his peers desired to witness an attesting sign for themselves, Jesus asserted that prophets were not usually appreciated in their hometown. He further enraged his listeners by referring to a couple of often disregarded incidents in Jewish history. He brought to mind the fact that during a famine in Israel, the prophet Elijah bypassed the needy widows of their nation and miraculously fed a Gentile widow in a neighboring country. Several years later, God commissioned the prophet Elisha to orchestrate the healing of a high ranking Syrian military officer, an avowed enemy of the people of God.
Jesus’ hometown audience got it! He was brazenly stating upfront that he was not only messiah for the nation of Israel, he was friend to all! He was not only a Jewish messiah, he was savior of the world. In essence, Jesus was stating that God’s kingdom would be populated by people unlike themselves, people they detested, even hated. They needed to move over and make room!
The New Testament asserts that Jesus is more than the Savior of the world. He is declared to be the “Second Adam” (the one who succeeded whereas the first Adam failed), “the New Israel” (the new people of God), and “the new mankind” (humankind the way God intends us to be and live). Simply put, Jesus is the prototype of how godly people should think and act. Thus, in this hometown sermon, Jesus sets the standard as to how his people, the church, should behave toward others.
His expectation of us might make us uncomfortable, but it is clear cut. We should please God by the way we treat those unlike ourselves, not of our kind, with whom we seldom agree, whom we might not like all that much; i.e., our love should “go beyond” our circle and comfort zone and extend to all people, not just those of our family or tribe.
In today’s world, would not such radical behavior make for a vastly improved and more civil society? What if we all toned it down a notch, reached out and extended courtesy and respect to those who are not family, of the same ethnicity, religious or political persuasion? What if we lived the way God desires and treated everyone as friends, not enemies, If we are a Christian, a “Christ-one,” God expects us to lead the way! Time’s a wasting, and we need to get started. yesterday.
This devotional was inspired by Steve DeNeff, pastor of College Wesleyan Church in Marion, Indiana