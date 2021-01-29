A couple of weeks ago, I was pleasantly surprised by a gift from a member of the congregation I serve. Knowing just how much I would appreciate it, he presented me a large frame that was full of Native American projectile points, each found here in the Lakelands. It was a gracious gift. I have been fortunate to have a number of members who have done the same over the years I have been in Greenwood, and now I have a nice, growing collection of local artifacts.
If you would like to contribute to the cause you should certainly feel free, well now this seems quite self-serving. I will tell you that each one of these artifacts represents thousands of years of the history of a people who preceded us in this place. Each arrowhead or tool necessary for those who were here before us to sustain life. Each artifact personalized by the one who spent time crafting it. I treasure all of them.
But each one of these “rocks,” as a friend of mine so facetiously refers to them, was ultimately lost, forgotten or even discarded. Why? Because at some point our native friends saw these tools as old, worn out, and no longer of any value. What I treasure, they discarded. Well let me ask you a question. Have you ever felt old? No longer a youth in the prime of your glory, you can see very clearly the impact the years have taken on your body. Have you ever felt worn out or worn down from the living of this life? The days can certainly be long and exhausting. Or, have you ever wondered about how useful you are to those around you? My guess is that we could all answer at least one of those questions, if not all three, with a weary, exasperated yes.
As I approach a fairly significant milestone in my life, I find that there are days when I definitely feel quite old. Long days at the church, regular attempts to workout at the Y, and the necessary and ongoing work of home and family often leave me feeling worn out. I sometimes wonder if, as these years go by, I am still as useful as I once was? These are the questions of life which, sooner or later, we all are faced with them. What Christian faith tells me, in the midst of this, is that the God who personally crafted me, and you for that matter, sees all of this. He sees the age, the wrinkles, the fatigue and questions of value and worth. But unlike our native friends before us, our God does not discard us or forget about us, but he treasures us with great joy.
The God who, as Isaiah writes, creates, forms, and redeems us, is also the God who calls us by name. He calls you by name. In the midst of your long days can you hear him? What he says to you is that you are precious in his sight. You are honored and special. You are loved, wrinkles and doubts and all. In Jesus Christ, God proves his perfect love for you, as imperfect as you may be. He loves you so much so that no matter how old, worn out or used up you might believe yourself to be, he holds onto you and treasures you. Far from being forgotten or discarded, you are embraced and remembered. Let that sink in. You, my friend, are special in the sight of the one who created you. You are of value to God. You always have been. You always will be.