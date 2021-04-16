I vividly recall the irritation I felt as a young pastor on a business trip to North Charleston back in the late ‘70s. My wife and I had stayed overnight in a reputable hotel only to discover the next morning that our car had been vandalized. Stolen were a CB radio, an FM converter, and a 2-foot-long screwdriver my dad had given me for Christmas. (Why anyone other than a mechanic would need such a tool still escapes me, but he gave it and the thief took it.) While filing a report with the police department, the officer taking the report remarked, “I don’t think that we’ll recover any of these items.” He then rubbed salt in the wound by sarcastically commenting, “I would have thought that God would have taken better care of a you (a pastor).”
A lot of people live under the mistaken idea that the Christian has a special exemption from most of life’s hard places. After all, God does look out for his own, doesn’t he? It seems only fair that he would.
If that were true, no doubt there would be a whole lot more Christians in the world! I mean, who wouldn’t want in on a deal like that?
Let’s look at this idea from a broader perspective. Consider Christians living in cultures antagonistic toward the Christian message. Many of them are persecuted for their faith. Others ostracized. Some disowned by family. There are those who seal their faith with their life’s blood. Does this mean that God does not love these people or that a guaranteed protective care does not include them? Only the most calloused of us would assert such a thing. There has to be a different dynamic at work.
The apostle Paul was most certainly a child of God. Scripture asserts that fact. Yet, he suffered more than his share of persecution and tough places. Having been beaten within an inch of his life on numerous occasions, escaping shipwreck at sea, experiencing hunger and thirst, enduring frequent imprisonment, staring death in the face innumerable times, suffering at the hands of robbers (I can especially identify with that one), surviving being stoned, shivering in the biting cold from lack of adequate clothing, tossing and tumbling through sleepless nights, being despised by his fellow man. Add to that the stress and worry that came from knowing that adversaries were attempting to destroy the church. These were all trials and troubles experienced by Paul. (see II Corinthians 11:23-29)
If that weren’t enough, God allowed Satan to afflict Paul with a “thorn in his flesh” that constantly plagued him. On three different occasions, Paul begged for deliverance. All three times, God told him, “No, but I will be with you.”
Truth is, God had the bigger picture. He had privileged Paul with some astonishing experiences that could have easily become points of bragging by him. To keep him from getting “the big head,” God allowed this discomfort, whatever it was, to remain a part of Paul’s life. But that “no” came with a promise — God’s grace was sufficient for the situation. Even though God did not deliver Paul, neither did he abandon him. God was with him every step of the way. (II Corinthians 12:7-10)
The takeaway for us today is this: There will be those times we cry out to God for deliverance from any number of circumstances. It seems only fair to us that he would; however, he has a perspective we don’t. And he may choose to not deliver us, but we can rest assured of one fact: Not being delivered does not mean we are abandoned. God has promised to never abandon nor forsake us. His grace will enable us to face and overcome whatever life might throw our way.