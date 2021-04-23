“Then he said to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.’ Thomas said to him, ‘My Lord and my God!”
— John 21:27-28
The world is full of doubters. There are so many people who doubt whether good will overcome evil; whether justice will overcome injustice; whether healing will overcome sickness; whether righteousness will overcome sin; and there is even doubt of whether there is a God and whether Jesus exists. At times, things seem so overwhelming that we find ourselves in complete despair. Despair can be caused by financial, emotional, spiritual or physical hardships. I must admit that at times in my life I have experienced despair and even doubt. However, I have learned to turn to God and Jesus in my times of despair and doubt. The Bible promises us that if we approach God with a righteous heart (Proverbs 18:10), he will deliver us from the midst of our troubles. I’ve learned to rely on scriptures to help me live a life of hope and faith for deliverance.
Scripture has taught me that Jesus is God: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” (John1:1) Jesus is One with God: “I and my Father are one.” (John 10:30) Jesus is eternal: he placed his right hand on me, and said, “Do not be afraid; I am the First and the Last.” (Revelation 1:17b) Jesus is omnipresent: Omnipresent means everywhere. “And God placed all things under his feet, and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.” (Ephesians 1:22-23) Jesus is omniscient, which means all-knowing: “Lord you know all things.” (John 21:17) Jesus is life giving: “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” (John 1:4) Jesus is our provider: “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” (John 6:35) Jesus is our healer: “by his wounds you have been healed.” (1 Peter 2:24) Jesus is our sufficient one: “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Corinthians 12:9)
Jesus is my Lord and my God! I believe in him in the midst of a world that is so full of despair and doubt. I fully believe that he is my Savior and that he forgives all of my sins. The Bible teaches that only those who believe in Jesus are saved. He died on the cross at Calvary, and through his suffering, bleeding and death, he took on himself all of the sins of the world. No longer are we condemned to die in sin. We need only to believe in Jesus and his death on the cross for us, and we become free from the power of sin and united with His Father in Heaven.
Despair, doubt and sin may creep into my life and your life, but it can never defeat us if we believe in Jesus. Jesus was conceived by the Holy Spirit and was born of a virgin; He healed the sick and he raised the dead; He cast out devils and brought joy and good news to the poor; He set captives free; He arose from the grave with all power in his hands and appeared to many in Galilee; He walked on water and ascended upon a cloud to His Father in heaven. Most importantly, Jesus lives now and shall forever live. If you want to be saved, don’t doubt! If you want to be freed from sin and despair, believe! Believe and make him your Lord and God before it is too late! “The Lord is my strength and song, and he has become my salvation: he is my God, and I will prepare him a habitation; my father’s God, and I will exalt him.” (Exodus 15:2)