Read through the paper. Watch the 24-hour news networks. Tune your radio onto talk radio. What do you read, see and hear? Cities being torn apart by rioting. The American flag and the Holy Bible are being burned in streets. Efforts to defund the men and women in uniform who protect and serve our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively impacted our economy, educational system, health care industry and even our unity as people are strongly opinionated about such things as masks, sanitizing, and distancing. We see peaceful protest as people stand against injustices that must not be allowed to go unpunished or unaddressed. We see a battle to determine if the constitutional freedom to worship allows churches to meet when government leaders call for sheltering in place. What we see is a “Mess” or maybe it’s a “Mission.”
It is my belief that we have put too much trust and responsibility in our government. We see evil all across our nation and many people ask what can government do to change people? It is a mistake to believe that government has the wisdom, resources, responsibility or power to change people or to make men good. Government has the right and the role to punish evil (Romans 13:1-7), but only God can end our slavery to sin (Romans 6) and give us the power to live led by His Spirit rather than our sinful flesh (Galatians 5:16). The work of the government (to punish evil) and the work of the Church to share hope with those who are perishing are both extremely important.
Solomon wrote about the danger of not punishing evil. Because the sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil (Ecclesiastes 8:11). While some believe that wicked men will calm down once they have been allowed to prove their point the Bible teaches otherwise. Wicked men are emboldened when their actions are not met with the force of justice. The only way to calm the streets in America is for our governing leaders to send those many respectable police officers to do what they are called and trained to do.
Peter wrote about the danger of not addressing sin. “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9). The Bible teaches that all people are sinners and sin separates a person from God (Romans 6:23). The Bible also teaches that it is God’s desire that every person receives forgiveness and be reconciled to Him through Jesus. Some people believe there is a set number of persons who are going to be forgiven of their sin and that number has been settled, nothing we can do about it. They believe God has predestined some for Heaven and some for Hell. Don’t get the idea that God created a little baby and said, “You, child, are going to go to Hell, and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it.” I don’t believe that for one second! I believe God wants everybody to be saved. God is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. It is the Church’s responsibility to carry this message to those who are still separated from God by their sin.
While it is easy for Christians to call what we see around us a “Mess” God wants us to see the “Mess” as our “Mission.” It’s one thing to believe this. It’s another to get out there and start sharing the Gospel with people. What are you doing to present the wicked with the opportunity to be saved? Are you sharing the Lord Jesus Christ?