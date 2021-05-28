As I write this column, the church is in between Pentecost (last Sunday) and Trinity Sunday (this Sunday). Each in its way invites reflection on the Holy Spirit, the real and continuing presence of God in our lives and in our world. Christians believe that, among other things, the Holy Spirit guides us, gives direction to the important decisions we have to make. I certainly believe that. But haven’t we all wished for the Spirit to speak more clearly, more loudly? Haven’t we wondered if something was a message from God or just a thought that popped into our mind? Haven’t we wondered if some notable feeling was a nudge from the Holy Spirit or just the emotion of the moment?
In my experience, discerning the guidance of the Spirit is rarely as simple or clear as we would like, but here’s a good starting point: Jesus. If we want to test our thoughts, beliefs, experiences, and choices, we test them against the words and actions of Jesus. When someone asked Jesus, “Of all of God’s commandments, which is the most important?” Jesus said, “Love the Lord with all of your heart — and you can’t say that without saying in the same breath, love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:28-32).
Matthew, Mark and Luke all have a version of that story. The Gospel of John does not, but there are also two main commandments from Jesus in John: “Believe in God; believe also in me” (14:1); and “Love one another as I have loved you” (15:12). If we want to test our beliefs, our choices, our actions: do they reflect trust in God and Christ-like love for others?
A week from Sunday, June 6, will be the anniversary of D-day, which reminds me of a story told by Fred Craddock, long-time professor of preaching at Candler Divinity School.
Fred began his studies at Johnson Bible College just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee. When Fred was a student there, they invited as a chapel speaker one of their very successful alumni, the Rev. Adm. Thornton Miller. Miller was the chief of chaplains for the Navy, the Army and the Air Force.
Fred said he preached a wonderful sermon; and after chapel, he had a very informal meeting with the students preparing for ministry to talk about being a minister in the military. In the course of that conversation, he shared with the students that he had been at Normandy Beach on D-day. Of course they wanted to hear all about that. He said, “My whole job that day was running up and down the beach blessing young men who were dying. I just ran from soldier to soldier, praying with them, trying to comfort them, speaking to each one the blessing of God. I didn’t know if they were Protestant or Catholic or Jewish or if they even believed in God — I was just up and down the beach giving the blessing of God.”
A student, who was very self-assured and very rigid, said, “How could you do that?! You didn’t know if they were Christian or Jewish or if they were believers at all — how could you do that?!”
Admiral Miller said, “Young man, are you going to be a minister?”
“Yes sir.”
“Well, let me remind you of something. Anybody who is a follower of Jesus Christ can ask only one question, and the question is not, “What is your denomination?’” And he didn’t say anything more.
The student said, “Well, what is the question?”
Admiral Miller said, “If you are a follower of Jesus, the only question is, ‘Can I help you?’”
I believe that the Holy Spirit inspired Admiral Miller’s words to that student and his actions on D-day. Do you believe that?