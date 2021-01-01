As we close the history books on 2020 and step into 2021, many people couldn’t be happier to get a year behind us.
Who would have ever imagined as the ball dropped in Time Square a year ago that 2020 would bring a worldwide pandemic, a brutal national election and civil unrest in the streets of American cities?
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
Are you ready for the vaccine to be distributed worldwide and the end of the pandemic? Are you looking forward to going back to your car because you forgot your shopping list, not because you forgot your mask? Are you looking forward to a gathering with family, friends and church family that includes handshakes and hugs? Are you looking forward to the electoral college deciding the election, a president being sworn in and the focus turning back to leading America forward?
I will admit that I too am looking forward to 2021, yet not for the reasons mentioned above. What am I looking forward to in the new year? I’m looking forward to a spiritual harvest. There has never been a better time to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Look around and you will quickly see people who are empty, fearful, broken, and bound by sin. The Word of God and the testimony of Jesus is the only solution to a world in pain. This year has left many people hopeless and searching. We know what, actually Who, they are searching for. The spiritual harvest fields are ripe for harvest.
Jesus understood the power of timing. He taught us that when life beats people up, they are in a good position to seek hope and help.
Matthew 9:35-38 reveals Jesus’ response to a world that was hurting.
Then Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people. 36 But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd. 37 Then He said to His disciples, “The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. 38 Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.”
Today I am excited to be a Kingdom laborer stepping out into fields that are ripe for harvest. I invite you to join me as we seek a Kingdom harvest with urgency and passion. We are commanded to share the Good News today. If you are isolated at home, then pray, write cards, send emails and make phone calls. If you are just being careful then keep your 6-foot distance but go to people and share the hope you have that they need. The Holy Spirit can overcome your 6-foot gap. If you have the ability to use technology then share with people through social media or avenues like YouTube. People all around us are hurting and hopeless, they need to know that God is there and that He cares.
In 2021, let’s proclaim the Gospel like never before! Perhaps some of us need to get off our pity pots and remember how blessed we are with the hope we have. Remember, our hope does not rest in the affairs of this world. Our hope rests in Jesus Christ who is coming again! He is coming but not everyone is going to be invited to go with Him. Who do you know that has never been reconciled to God through Jesus? This year can be the year they are set free from death, damnation and destruction; 2021 can be the year they receive eternal life. Let’s get to it!