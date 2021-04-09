Have you ever heard of the giant redwood trees located in California? These are some of the biggest trees in the world. The General Sherman is, in fact, noted as the largest known living single stem tree on Earth! It is 275 feet tall, 25 feet in diameter, and is about 2,500 years old. Surly something that huge must have an incredible root system that goes down deep in order to stand that tall. That is not the case at all. These redwood trees have a unique root system that is a marvel, compared to their enormous size. The roots of a redwood are relatively shallow. There is no tap root to anchor them deep into the earth. The roots actually only go down six-12 feet, and yet, these trees rarely fall over. They withstand strong winds, earthquakes, fires, storms and prolonged flooding. How can something weighing up to 500 tons, reaching over 350 feet in height and living for many centuries remain standing with roots only going down about six-12 feet?
The interesting thing about redwood trees is that their root system is intertwined with the other redwood trees. They literally hold each other up. Only redwoods have the strength and ability to support other redwoods. So, beneath the surface of these humongous, tall, majestic trees are roots like an army of men who have their arms interlocked, standing and supporting each other. They are preventing the adversaries of life from knocking each other down. They are also making sure there is plenty of nutrients for growth to continue.
Your church family is a lot like the redwood tree forest. God designed church families to grow and survive together. You are designed to hold each other up physically, emotionally and spiritually. The fellowship seen in healthy churches is even more amazing than the redwood root system. We encourage each other when there is pain, loss, struggle, sickness and even death. We celebrate with each other when there is joy and victory. We have held people up this week and they will hold us up next week.
Just as a redwood tree can only survive storms when connected with other redwoods, Christians need the support of other Christians to stand strong when life and ministry get tough. The Bible teaches that God has designed Christians to live together in community. “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching,” Hebrews 10:24-25. The only way that we can withstand the storms and struggles of life is when we are interlocked and bearing one another’s burdens. “Brethren, if a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness, considering yourself lest you also be tempted. Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ,” Galatians 6:1-2. We need to be close in heart and we need to be close in proximity. God designed us to live authentically and interdependently with one another in Biblical community. No redwood tree has survived the elements for centuries without the help of other redwood trees and no Christian will thrive in their walk with God and work for God outside of the community of other Believers.
I realize that we need to be wise as we reopen our churches and resume ministries. Yet, we must also realize that we need the interlocking that comes through physical proximity. While livestream and sanitized worship have been the best that we could do this year, I have learned more than ever that I need physical connection with my church and you need yours too!