I think that everyone would agree that we have been through and continue to journey through a brutal political season as a nation. We are divided by Red, Blue, Republican, Democrat, Conservative and Liberal. People are on edge as they believe the future of our nation rests on the policies of their preferred political party. Voters today are willing to overlook the character traits of individual candidates and instead cast their vote for a party platform. At times, we contact our political leaders through various methods seeking to influence the decisions they make. We view our influence with the leaders that we place in office as our greatest source of power.
Open your Bible and read Acts 12:1-19. The First Century Christians were going through a brutal time as King Herod harassed the Church. Herod had James, the brother of John, killed and when he saw that it made the Jews happy, he arrested Peter and put him in prison. Peter was being kept in prison as Herod waited for the right time to put him to death as well. The Church was helpless as their brothers were being executed. Unlike Christians today, they had no influence with their political leaders. They were being persecuted without government protection, but that doesn’t mean that they were without power!
Look at verse 5 — “Peter was therefore kept in prison, but constant prayer was offered to God for him by the church.” The Church did not have enough influence with their political leaders to have Peter released from prison, but they had access to a greater power — the power of prayer. How did God answer their prayers? Verses 6-10 answer that question. “And when Herod was about to bring him out, that night Peter was sleeping, bound with two chains between two soldiers; and the guards before the door were keeping the prison. 7 Now behold, an angel of the Lord stood by him, and a light shone in the prison; and he struck Peter on the side and raised him up, saying, “Arise quickly!” And his chains fell off his hands. 8 Then the angel said to him, “Gird yourself and tie on your sandals”; and so he did. And he said to him, “Put on your garment and follow me.” ... 10 When they were past the first and the second guard posts, they came to the iron gate that leads to the city, which opened to them of its own accord; and they went out and went down one street, and immediately the angel departed from him.” The Church had no favorable access to the throne of Herod but their cries for help reached the throne of God.
What are Christians seeking today — influence or power? Peter’s companions lacked the political influence to have him released from prison but through prayer they had access to the power of God which led to his release. I’m not one who opposes Christians being involved in politics. The Bible teaches that we are to be an influence for good on our nation. Being an influence for goodwill include voting, working for and contributing financially to political candidates that lead from a Christian worldview. Christians should contact political leaders from each party and share what the Bible teaches about current issues. On the other hand, Christians make a mistake when we seek to influence men before seeking God’s power. Today we see the Christian voice being limited in the political realm, yet we still have full access to the throne of God. God is calling Christians to depend on His power. If you want to see our nation change contact your leaders, but first seek God’s power through prayer. Will you join me in fasting and praying for our nation?