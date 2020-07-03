“You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge in the flesh, rather serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: Love your neighbor as yourself. If you bite and devour each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.”
—Galatians 5:13-15 (NIV)
On Saturday, America will celebrate Independence Day, which commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 and celebrates the freedoms described in the founding document. With noble and lofty language, the document opens:
When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with one another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident: That all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among them are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.
In view of the Declaration of Independence and its context, freedom was the primary objective, freedom from British rule and everything else associated with liberty at that time. When we think of this document, we think of the primary authors such as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin to name a couple. They have been called the founding fathers and given much of the credit for the freedom that was secured. However, the freedom that was secured did not apply to everyone in America in 1776. African Americans and other oppressed groups, such as Native Americans had to wait many years to experience the most basic of freedoms enjoyed by the writers of the Declaration.
One of the major issues and sin with which this new country struggled was slavery. Some signers of the Declaration of Independence were slave holders and the words, “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” were applied unequally. Not all of the inhabitants of the new United States of America were equal in the sight of the law. Not all of us were given the full advantages of the blessings of liberty. It took almost 100 years to blot out the peculiar institution of slavery from this nation; yet, still today, we struggle with the remnants of individual and institutional racism. At this very moment, we are struggling with issues that threaten to destroy us because of the sins of racism, hatred, discord, jealousy, greed, anger, dissension, murder and lying to name just a few. In reality, we are all enslaved today as a result of these sins that run rampant in America. However, there is hope.
Paul, in his letter to the churches in southern Galatia, warned against indulging in these sins that I have mentioned as well as others. He gives instructions to us, the believers of the faith and body of Jesus Christ. He instructs us to keep the commandment “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Christians must take a seat at the table of discord that this country is caught up in right now. We must not sit on the sidelines and watch as various groups in this country bite and devour each other. We are called by Christ, who is the author of our Christian Declaration, to do all that we can to rid society of the evil sins that cause the bondage of slavery to linger on. The good news is that freedom is still at hand and available. Let us love each other, pray, preach and do whatever else we can do within the grace of God to stand firm and pursue freedom for all of God’s humankind!