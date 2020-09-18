In the past few months, we have been reminded in painful ways that we still have work to do — prayer work and practical work — in the area of racial justice and equity. In the past few months, we have been consumed by a pandemic which has brought sickness, death, fear, and isolation. During these months, I have noticed in conversations the word “hope” — sometimes people talking about finding hope in unexpected ways and sometimes people talking about how elusive hope seems just now.
One of the great passages about hope in the Bible is Romans 8:18-25 — though I have been warned about this topic. A friend rightly observed that sometimes the preacher makes hope sound shallow or naïve. Paul begins this text by saying, “I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing to the glory which is about to be revealed to us.” And there have been preachers who have read this verse and said: “See, if you are troubled by this world, just think about heaven! If you’re in despair, change your focus! If you’re discouraged, change your attitude!”
But there are times in life when this is not an adequate response. The employer says, “I’m sorry, but we’re downsizing.” The other person says, “I am through with this relationship.” The hospital employee says, “Because of the pandemic, you may not come into the hospital and be with your loved one who is so sick.” The doctor says, “I’m sorry, but the biopsy was positive.” And for the preacher to say, “Buck up! Change your attitude! Every cloud has a silver lining!” — that just will not do, and I understand that.
Paul understood it, too. Though Paul begins and ends this text with a word of hope, he also acknowledges that the struggles of this life can be very hard and very painful. In fact, Paul says: sometimes our pain or fear or despair is so great that the very creation of God joins with us in agonizing and groaning. Paul says it’s like a woman trying to have a baby: it’s urgent and intense and painful! And yet, what is it that helps a woman in labor endure? It is hope. It is hoping toward a time when the pain and intense effort will be over, and there will be new life! I don’t know how many newborns I’ve visited in the hospital, but mother after mother has said, “The moment they put my baby in my arms, I knew that it was all worth it.” That moment is the realization of hope.
Rachel Barton Pine is a world-renowned violinist. Even a quick glimpse at her website reveals dozens of awards, honors, and world premieres. Rachel was always a prodigy; she first appeared as a soloist with the Chicago Symphony when she was 8. As a teenager, Rachel experienced a bizarre and terrible tragedy. As she was getting off a train in the Chicago subway, she was carrying her violin case over her shoulder (by a shoulder strap). As the train doors closed, the violin case was caught. When the train started, Rachel was pulled under the train, severing one leg and severely damaging the other. Two passengers who used their belts as tourniquets saved her life. Eight weeks and eight surgeries later, Rachel appeared at a press conference, sitting in a wheelchair and smiling beautifully. She talked about her plans to walk again and especially to play with the Chicago symphony again. And then she said this: “I hope — I hope in the years ahead to be known for my music, not my injuries.”
This is not naivete. The injuries are real. The pain is great. The future is uncertain. But through it all, there is music. And the name of the song is “Hope.”