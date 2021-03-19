This past Wednesday, many around the world donned green and celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day as safely as they could during this COVID-19 season. Certainly, Irish Americans spent the day thinking fondly of the land of their ancestry. Immigrants from Ireland have come to the United States since the 1600s, which explains why so many can trace some part of their lineage back to the Emerald Isle. The menu for those celebrating likely included soda bread, shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, and a pint or two (or three) of Irish water, otherwise known as Guinness. Still others took the opportunity to pinch those not wearing the requisite green.
Our Roman Catholic friends would have taken the day a step further, remembering and giving thanks for the life and ministry of a priest who was responsible for bringing Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century. Likely you have heard bits and pieces of his story, some true and others mythological. Taken from his home as a young boy, Patrick was enslaved in Ireland for six years. After gaining his release and returning to England, he trained for the priesthood and ultimately returned as a missionary to the island and the people who had once held him captive. His message to the unbelievers was clear. The Bible held good news about the love of God in Jesus Christ. It was a love he experienced and wanted them to experience as well. This required him to set aside the hatred and resentment he certainly could have justified in harboring. Instead, he chose to forgive his captors and offer them God’s grace. His missionary journey to Ireland resulted in much more than the famous claim that he ran snakes into the sea. To be sure, Saint Patrick’s great accomplishment was used by God to bring about the conversion of a nation. More than leprechauns, pots of gold, or wearing green, Wednesday was a day to celebrate Saint Patrick’s service to God.
Our Rock Presbyterian Church is working through the biblical story of Jonah, another historical figure we know a few things about. Remember the whale? What is interesting about Jonah and Saint Patrick is both were used by God to bring about the conversion of many. Conversion is always the work that God does while inviting us along to bear witness to it. They shared this in common and the people of Nineveh and Ireland were the great benefactors.
But their stories are also different. Jonah wanted nothing to do with sharing God’s love with those who had harmed him. When God called him to preach to the Ninevites, he fled and went the other way. Saint Patrick, after hearing God’s call to return to those who had held him captive, obeyed and went. His life is celebrated as a model of service, while Jonah is remembered as a reluctant servant. Saint Patrick set aside his right for revenge, forgave those who wronged him and helped lead them to faith. Jonah wasn’t feeling that. He was stuck in his anger. He could not find it in his heart to forgive, nor could he understand why God would choose to do so. Jonah’s response stands in stark contrast to Patrick’s, but I bet it feels more authentic to those of us who have been hurt in the past. Yet, in Jesus Christ, we are shown God’s love and forgiveness. It is in receiving this that we can have the strength and courage to replace our need for revenge with grace; to replace the hate we feel with love.
My favorite “contemporary Christian” band is a little-known band out of Dublin called U2. Perhaps you have heard of them. They remind us of the challenge of walking in faith, as Patrick did, in a song aptly titled, “Walk On.” The opening lyrics make clear what you and I know to be true: “Love is not an easy thing.” The lead singer goes on to say that to walk in faith and love means leaving behind a lot of things that we hold onto as “baggage,” like those experiences of being hurt. He concludes the song by saying that to walk in faith, and to walk in love, the final thing that we have to leave behind is “hate.”
We have all, at one time in this life, been hurt deeply. It is the reality of living in a broken world with broken people. What we have to determine is how we will respond. We can respond like Jonah, out of hatred and with a desire for revenge. Or we can respond like Patrick, out of love and with grace and forgiveness. I know which one is right. I know which one is easier. But I also know which one God has shown us in Jesus Christ, and which one he calls us to. Saint Patrick shows us. He shows us what it looks like to lay aside the baggage of hate and the desire for revenge that weighs us down so that we can instead be freed up to live this life of faith in such a way as to offer those who have harmed us, only love. Only love. Or, as our Irish friends would say, “grá amháin”