Martin Wiles lives in Greenwood and is the founder of Love Lines from God. He is a freelance editor, English teacher, minister and author who serves as managing editor for Christian Devotions and as a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. Wiles is the pastor of Buffalo Baptist Church in McCormick. He is the author of six books and has been published in numerous publications. His latest book, “A Whisper in the Woods: Quiet Escapades in a Busy World,” is available on Amazon.