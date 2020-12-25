What a wonderful and terrible honor to write the minister’s column on Christmas Day. “Congratulations, pastor, you get to summarize Christmas for the community in 650 words or less.” (Don’t count — I’m over by 33 words.) Alas, I fear that I have neither the space nor the skill to produce the sophisticated theological treatise worthy of Christmas Day, so, as I am wont to do, I will share a story.
In his book “Maybe (Maybe Not),” Robert Fulghum tells of sitting in a doctor’s waiting room on a bitterly cold February morning. Across the room sits an elderly couple, holding hands. The old man catches Bob’s eye, breaks into a grin, and shouts, “Merry Christmas!” Bob’s automatic pilot shoves “Merry Christmas!” out of his mouth at the same time that his brain reminds him that it’s February, not December. The old man sings softly, “Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry ...” He finishes the song and calls out again, “Merry Christmas!” Just then a nurse calls, “Merry Christmas, Uncle Ed. The doctor will see you now.” The doctor’s voice comes down the hall, “Merry Christmas, Ed. It’s good to see you.”
Ed’s wife crosses the room and sits by Bob, a little embarrassed.
“I hope he didn’t upset you,” she says. “The doctor says he’s had a stroke, or maybe it’s Alzheimer’s. Most of the time he’s okay, but every once in a while something a little crazy happens. Like this Christmas thing. About a year ago he shouted down the stairs that he had forgotten it was Christmas Eve and hadn’t we better get the ornaments out and the packages wrapped. I didn’t know what to think because it was March. But we didn’t have anything else to do that day, so we spent the morning getting ready for Christmas. I called the girls — we have three grown daughters — and they came over for lunch and helped untangle lights and wrap some packages. We sang carols and made cookies and had a wonderful time.
“When the girls left, he asked me to tell him about Christmas when he was a little boy — because he was having a hard time remembering. Now I’ve known this man all my life. He had a terrible childhood, a drunken, abusive father and a chronically sick mother. How could I tell him that? So I decided to make up some good memories for him. What harm could it do? I told him about the year he got a tricycle, and the year there was a wind-up train under the tree, and the year he got to be in the Christmas pageant. It made him very happy, me remembering the Christmases he always wanted but never had.
“We never did get around to Christmas that March. By evening his mind was back to the present. But a couple of months later it happened all over again. I heard him singing Christmas carols, and here came Christmas down the stairs. Again in July. Also in October, twice in December, and now in February. Every time, he wants me to tell him about his childhood again. I’m getting so good at it, I half believe it myself. I call the girls each time, and they come over to help out. They’re really into it now. They bring presents and sing carols and bake cookies. And twice we’ve even got as far as putting up a tree. They love to do it. You see, they don’t think of it as Christmas any more. They think of it as Father’s Day.”
What is that story about? It’s about four women who love their husband and father enough to make every day Christmas just for him. What if we decided to love other people like that? What if we decided to love Jesus enough to make every day a celebration of his birth, his life, and his love? Then would be fulfilled the words of the angels: there would be glory to God in the highest and on earth peace. At last.