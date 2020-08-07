Buzz, buzz, buzz. We live in an age of buzzwords, and in recent months, a new one is buzzing on my last nerve: “cancel.”
Sure, we’re all familiar with canceling appointments, projects, events, subscriptions, and plans. What’s new is the disturbing, growing trend to “cancel” businesses and people who have opinions we don’t like. In fact, there’s apparently a whole “cancel culture” out there just itching to cancel any and all who don’t thread a ridiculously small, politically correct needle.
So what exactly happens when one is canceled? Is it like being given the cement-shoe treatment and “disappeared” by the Mafia? Well, not exactly. It’s more like “mean girls in middle school” on a broader, louder scale. Getting canceled is about killing a person socially, economically or politically to silence their voice, not necessarily their heartbeat.
These days, if you want to suppress someone’s opinion, step one is to mercilessly berate them in the media (internet, print or broadcast). Truth is optional, but vitriol is essential. You then incite or arm-twist others into joining you as you boycott or snub your victim.
This practice made headlines recently when an attempt was made to cancel the Goya Foods Corp. because the company CEO said something positive about President Trump. Merciful heavens, we can’t have people saying nice things about our president, can we? Some haters of the president subsequently declared war on Goya, loudly calling for a national boycott of the company’s products.
How’d that turn out? Not so well for the cancelers, actually. Sales skyrocketed as Goya products flew off store shelves. A similar boomerang thing happened a few years ago, you might remember, when pro-abortion activists promoted a boycott of Chick-Fil-A restaurants.
Many of the people who flocked to stores to scoop up cans of Goya beans were probably Trump supporters. But some may have been folks who just wanted to take a stand against this cancel culture trend because it feels and smells rotten to them.
It certainly stinks to me because the spirit behind it is reminiscent of the very first “canceller,” Satan. For thousands of years, the devil has constantly tried to cancel God by casting false aspersions on His character, as he did to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Satan works both sides, though, as we’re told in Revelation 12:10 he also accuses followers of Christ before God “day and night.”
For God, that must be like having an annoying gnat in His face all the time as Satan futilely tries to convince Him to reject His children. One day God will swat that gnat away for good, but until then, we can be sure He’ll never cancel those who believe in the Son He sent to save us.
Satan also tries to cancel Christians through persecution, but he’s losing that battle, too. Every time he ratchets up pressure on the church, it seems to spread and grow. I continue to hear reports that two nations with the fastest-growing evangelical Christian populations are China and Iran, where Christians are routinely canceled, or even “disappeared,” for their faith.
Here in the U.S., we Christians are still relatively free to express our beliefs if we’re willing to endure ridicule and dismissal in our increasingly secular and hostile culture. But we shouldn’t be surprised if persecution and opposition increase. I’ve never found these words of Jesus comforting, but here they are: “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated Me first” (John 15:18).
I don’t really want to be canceled, but if I am and it’s for my faith in Christ, here’s what I figure: it’s a whole lot better to be temporarily canceled for believing the truth than to be eternally “disappeared” for embracing a lie.